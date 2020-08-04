‘Good news for Indians’: Medicine for treatment of Covid-19 launched in India: Know the price and details

An Indian drug manufacturing company, Jubilant Generics Ltd has announced that it had launched the Covid-19 drug remdesivir.

The drug is launched under the brand JUBI-R’ . It is priced at Rs.4700 per vial in the Indian market.The entire treatment, which requires six vials of the drug, will cost Rs. 28,200.

The Drug Controller General of India, on July 20, gave approval to Jubilant to manufacture and market the antiviral drug for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients. ‘JUBI-R’ will require to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner, it added.

Gilead Sciences Inc., the innovator of remdesivir, had signed a deal with Jubilant Life for licensing the generic of its novel drug and for its sale in 127 low- and middle-income countries, including India.