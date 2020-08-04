Journalist Aatish Taseer abuses union Home Minister Amit Shah by calling him ‘ fat bastard ‘

Aatish Taseer, the noted columnist and journalist has used abusive languages against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was tested Covid-19 positive.

“Every now and then @TheTweetOfGod stretches the limits of our our moral universe. Just as our love of a free press requires us to defend the @DailyMailUK, so now too we are called upon to wish this fat bastard (who has done nothing but evil in his life) a speedy recovery. (sic)”, Taseer tweeted.

Earleir last year, the union government has revoked the OCI status (overseas citizens of India) of Taseer. The union government revoked his OCI status as his father was a Pakistani. Aatish Taseer is the son of Indian journalist of Tavleen Singh and Pakistani diplomat Salman Taseer.

Taseer has allegedly hidden details of his parentage and his OCI status was against Indian law.The home ministry had stated that Taseer had hidden the fact in his documents that his father was a Pakistani man. Indian law does not allow OCI status to children of Pakistani and Bangladeshis.

Salman Taseer is now deceased, killed by a radical Islamist for supporting the call for a pardon for Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who was a victim of Pakistan’s archaic blasphemy laws.

Many social media users has criticized the language that Taseer used in his post. But his mother Tavleen Singh has came forward supporting her son for abusing the Home Minister.