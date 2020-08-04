‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson flexes money muscles, Buys XFL American football league

Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’,is to become a co-owner of the revamped XFL American football league after agreeing to a deal to buy out his old WWE boss Vince McMahon.

The league was set to go to a bankruptcy auction this week (August 9, 2020) but Johnson, his ex-wife and current manager Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital have closed a deal to acquire the XFL’s parent company, Alpha Entertainment, for $15 million.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, XFL president Tom Pollock called the deal “a Hollywood ending” for the troubled league, which originally ran for one season in 2001. An attempt to relaunch the competition was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.