Dubai government announces important decision

The Dubai government has announced that the city can once again host live events, indoor and outdoor concerts and private events such as weddings. A circular for this has been issued by the Dubai government.

As per the new instructions, the indoor events are subject to limited capacity, so that one person has four metres around them. Seated concerts are required to keep two seats between each group of people or solo persons, even in the VIP areas of the venue.

Venues are required to organise a staggered entry for ticket holders, and post-event, guests should exit row-by-row via marked walkways. Online tickets are encouraged .

Guests and staff are required to wear masks throughout, and performers are permitted to remove their mask provided that they are at least four metres away from the audience.