Heavy Rain : State Govt announces financial assistance to rain-affected families

Bengaluru: Yedyurappa Government has announced a relief package for people who have been severely affected by the incessant rainfall and subsequent landslides that the state has been hit with over the past few days.

“In the backdrop of rising rainfall across the state, the Karnataka Chief Minister has instructed the authorities to provide relief of Rs 10,000 to the families which are affected due to rain & Rs 5 lakh compensation if the entire house is damaged due to rain,” the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s Office on Thursday said in a statement.

The state government has said that it will release additional relief funds if needed and the CM has directed all district in-charge ministers to take adequate precautions due to the increasing rainfall.

“Already, Rs 50 crore has been released and if necessary, more money will be released by the Chief Minister,” the CMO statement added.