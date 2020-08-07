Covid-19 Updates: State government partially lifted weekend lockdowns; night curfews relaxed

The Madhya Pradesh state government has announced relaxations in lockdown restrictions. The state government has relaxed night curfews by two hours and partially lifted weekend lockdowns.

The night curfews will now be observed from 10 pm to 5 am . Weekend lockdowns have also been partially lifted in virus-affected districts. The lockdown on Saturdays has been lifted completely, curbs will remain in place on Sundays.

As per the Madhya Pradesh government, the recovery rate in the state has improved to 73.6% and the state was now in 16th position in the country with regards to number of active cases.