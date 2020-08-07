First shots: AIR INDIA FLIGHT FROM DUBAI SKIDS OFF RUNWAY AT KARIPUR AIRPORT, 4 DEAD .

The deceased pilot has been identified as Commander Captain Deepak Sathe. Several passengers were reportedly injured in the accident.

At least 40 passengers have received injuries in the mishap which took place after the plane overshot the runway while landing during rainy conditions at the airport and broke into two parts. The front portion of the aircraft was also damaged completely. The plane had landed on Runway 10 and continued running to the end of the runway and fell into a valley.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the visibility at the airport was around 2000 meters at the time of the incident and the airport was witnessing heavy rains and the plane fell into a 30 feet deep gorge in the valley.

Kozhikode airport is a tabletop airport just like the one at Mangaluru, which had witnessed a horrific air crash in 2010

Relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that crashed at Karipur International Airport, can contact the following Helpline Number for enquiries – 0495 – 2376901: Kozhikode Collector

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about Karipur plane crash. CM informed PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode & Malappuram District Collectors & IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport & participating in the rescue operation: Kerala CMO