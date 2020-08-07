Flash news: Karippur accident- 2 died

Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces.

Early reports indicate that the aircraft had fallen 35 ft into a deep gorge where its fuselage split.into two. Eyewitness also claimed to have seen fire and smoke rising from the remains.

Media reports claimed two people were killed in the mishap including one of the pilots. Several passengers were reportedly injured in the accident.There were 191 people on board the flight. Of them, there were 174 passengers including 10 children along with 4 cabin crew members and 2 pilots.

The IX1344 flight from Dubai was operated as part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission.Twenty-four ambulances have been dispatched to Karipur. District Disaster Management Authority has been tasked with the rescue operation.

The runway at Karipur airport follows a tabletop runway model, meaning it is located atop a plateau or a small hill with one or both ends leading to a steep precipice. This type of runway creates an optical illusion which requires a very precise approach by the pilot.

The report even warned that the hazard posed “of undershooting and overshooting, in particular, can lead to grave situations