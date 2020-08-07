Flight skids off runway at Karipur airport

Kozhikode: An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway at the Calicut International Airport (Karipur Airport) during the landing process on Friday night.

Kerala: An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TxrQEzxPDV — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Reports claim that the aircraft has been damaged in the accident. The IX1344 flight from Dubai, , which was operated as part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission, had 180 passengers on board.

Reacting to the news, Former MOS Tourism – Alphons KJ tweeted that the front portion of the flight has split and that the pilot had lost his life. While lots of passengers had been injured, he claimed that all passengers were evacuated.

Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire @narendramodi @JPNadda — Alphons KJ (@alphonstourism) August 7, 2020

Rescue operations underway.More details awaited.