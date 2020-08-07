Honesty and Dedication : Police officer earns promotion for turning down bribe

Dubai :A Police officer was rewarded with a promotion for turning down a bribe of tens of thousands of dirhams, a car and jewellery.

On Friday, police said Raed Abdulrahim, a sergeant at Bur Dubai Police Station, had been promoted to first sergeant as a reward for his honesty.

First Sgt Abdulrahim had been involved in the arrest of a man wanted for cybercrimes. In return for letting him go, the accused offered him Dh50,000 in cash, a luxury car, an expensive watch and a monthly payment of Dh20,000.

First Sgt Abdulrahim refused the bribe and arrested the man. Police did not disclose further details about the man’s alleged cybercrimes.

“The officer immediately reported the incident to the public funds prosecution and outwitted the criminal into handing over all the properties and revealing his accomplices,” said Brig Abdullah Al Maasim, director of Bur Dubai Police Station.

“First Sgt Abdulrahim’s honesty, integrity and dedication reflected the honourable image of Dubai Police officers,” he said.

The newly-promoted policeman said he was grateful to Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, who ordered the promotion.

He said he only did what was expected of a policeman in that situation.