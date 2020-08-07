Kerala Plane Crash Latest Update: Pilot among 16 dead as Air India Express flight crash lands; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM

An Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala’s Kozhikode, reported news agency ANI. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land amid heavy rainfall.

The first visuals of the site showed the plane split into two parts after it overshot the tabletop runway and plunged around 30 feet down. Fire brigade and rescue teams rushed the spot to help extract passengers from the debris. Many people sustained injuries during the accident and rushed to nearby hospitals as ambulances were seen rushing the spot.

Tragic day for Kerala, says Shashi Tharoor: “Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers.”

PM Modi pained by the plane crash accident: Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.

Air India Express releases statement: Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at time of landing. As per initial reports, rescue ops on & passengers being taken to hospital for medical care. Help centres are being set up at Sharjah & Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kozhikode Collector releases emergency contact numbers: Relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that crashed at Karipur International Airport, can contact the following Helpline Number for enquiries – 0495 – 2376901.

PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM: PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about Karipur plane crash. CM informed PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode & Malappuram District Collectors & IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport & participating in the rescue operation, reports ANI.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the Kozhikode International Airport. Police and Fire Force personnel have been deployed at the crash site of the Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai (DXB) to Calicut (CCJ).

Pilot among16 dead,Dozens more sustained injuries and have been rushed to the nearby hospitals.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.

Indian consulate in Dubai release helpline numbers: Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines – 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575: Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences: Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The plane didn’t catch fire after the crash: No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital: Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry

MK Muneer, MLA from Kozhikode has claimed that 177 passengers have been rescued. Official confirmation of casualties or those injured is awaited. A helpline (0565463903) has been set up for families of passengers of IX-1344