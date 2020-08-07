Live Updates:16 dead, 123 injured in Kozhikode plane crash

An accident took place at the Kozhikode aiport when a flight carrying 191 passengers overshot the runway.

The flight accident at Karippur is a shocking incident. The governments must take all necessary measures for emergency rescue and help. I have already requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to order an immediate enquiry to find out the exact reasons behind the shocking accident. Emergency medical care and assistance should be ensured for the injured and financial assistance should be declared for the deceased.

PM Modi has promised assistance of Union Government: Pinarayi Vijayan

Spoke to PMO India Shri. Narendra Modi ji over phone. Have informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made for rescue and medical support. The Prime Minister has promised the assistance of the Union Government, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan