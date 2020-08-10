10th pass Education Minister takes admission in class 11

Jharkhand : Human resource development (HRD) minister Jagarnath Mahto applied for admission in class-11 at Devi Mahto Inter College, Nawadih, a government affiliated inter college, in Bokaro district on Monday.

The 53-year-old Mahto is re-starting his education almost after 25 years. He had passed matriculation (class-10) examinations in 1995. The minister has been facing criticism, not only from the common people but also from a section of elected members, for his educational qualification ever since he was elevated as HRD minister of Jharkhand.

“Constant criticism inspired to re-start my pending education. Ever since I was made education minister of Jharkhand, a section of people has been aggressive on my educational qualification. Then, I decided to begin my studies again,” the minister said.

A legislator from Dumri assembly constituency in Giridih district, Mahto said, “I will now carry on my education along with the education department.”

The minister will pursue Arts stream. About the subjects, he said, “I am a politician. So, the subject of political science will be for sure. I will choose rest of the subjects very soon.”

On how he will strike a balance between the ministry and regular classes, “Let me get the admission, first. I have just applied for admission today. If my application falls under rules, I will get admission. Thereafter, I will think about striking a balance,” he said.

The minister said he had wish for higher education and he was going to fulfill it. When he was asked, if wish to be graduate in future, he replied, “My first target is to clear the intermediate examinations. Then, I will think of it,” he said.