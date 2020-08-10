Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 179 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 198 recoveries. No deaths were reported.

Nearly 59,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country, the ministry added.

In a statement, the ministry has once again affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment, and more than 5.5 million tests have been carried out so far.

On Sunday, it was announced that four new rapid Covid-19 testing facilities have been opened in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah that will perform laser tests for residents looking to enter Abu Dhabi. The UAE’s capital requires a Covid-negative test result for residents and visitors to enter. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Sunday announced that the new centres, including two in Dubai’s Rashid Port and Al Khawaneej area, conduct tests using a DPI laser-based technology that produces results within five minutes. Four such centres are operational in Abu Dhabi.