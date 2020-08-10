Fire breaks out at Dubai Duty Free warehouse

Dubai : A fire erupted at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) warehouse here on Monday, an official said.

According to a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, the fire broke out at the warehouse in Umm Rumol area at 2.02pm.

“Firefighters from Al Rashidiya fire station were dispatched immediately and they controlled the fire at 2.16pm without reports of any injuries,” the spokesperson said.

DDF later confirmed that a fire had started at the issuing yard of the DDF warehouse in Umm Ramool. All Dubai Duty Free employees were evacuated safely and in a timely manner, the statement added.

Dubai Civil Defence were quickly at the scene and extinguished the fire within minutes. There were no injuries during the incident, the statement added.DDF thanked the emergency services for their swift action.