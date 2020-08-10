LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths, 62,064 new cases in a day!!!!

In the last 24 hours over 62,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been noted in India . As per latest statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)an increase of 62,064 cases in the last 24 hours has taken India’s overall recorded COVID-19 case tally above 2 million. Out of these cases 6,34,945 cases are active while more than1 million people have recovered after contracting the virus.



India has also recorded over 1,000 deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll countrywide to 44,386.

India remains on 3rd place as far as worldwide COVID-19 cases are concerned, only behind the USA and Brazil.

The United States and Brazil, two countries that have greater number of people infected by the virus till now, have been finding fewer number of new cases every day during this period, while India’s case numbers have been increasing steadily, with more than 60,000 new cases for the last three days.For the last six days, India has been reporting more novel Coronavirus infections than any other country in the world.