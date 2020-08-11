Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 262 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 195 recoveries.One death has also been reported.

As many as 64,110 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out, the minstry added.

In a statement, the ministry has once again affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment, and nearly 5.6 million tests have been carried out so far.