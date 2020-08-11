Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 20 million mark globally

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It said the global case tally stood at 20,001,019 at 23:54 GMT Monday, with 733,897 deaths and 12,200,847 recoveries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 728,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.7 million.