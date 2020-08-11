Legendary basketball player passes away at the age of 83!!!!

A homage to his memory! One of the great figures in Bulgarian basketball Ivan Kolev died today at the age of 87 .He was born in Botevgrad in 1933, and his successes are equally eloquent ,both at the head of his native Balkans and with the various national teams in the country.

As a coach of the Balkans he has won the title and the Cup of the country.

Kolev was one of the founders of the Botevgrad basketball school, which has become a traditional force.

He has also worked with national teams for juniors and men. In 1968 he led Bulgaria to the title of World Youth Festival, and six years later as a coach of the men’s team he won the bronze medals at the World Cup in Colombia. There is also a fifth place at EuroBasket next year.

In 1980 he won other bronze medals – from the European Junior Championships.