Legendary Poet Rahat Indori dies of coronavirus

Legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori had died of coronavirus. Rahat Indori was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was aged 70.

My corona test was done yesterday after initial symptoms of COVID19 were seen, The report has turned out to be positive. I am admitted to Aurobindo Hospital. Pray that I shall defeat this disease as soon as possible. There is another appeal, do not call me or the people at home, you will get updates on Twitter and Facebook, “Rahat Indori,had tweeted earlier on Tuesday.