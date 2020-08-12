Breaking News; 1,417 fresh Covid cases in Kerala-District wise details revealed!!!Crucial situation arouse in Trivandrum & Malappuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Covid 19 has been confirmed for 1212 people in the state today.

Today, 880 people have been cured in the state. Today, 1,068 people have been infected through contact. 45 Of which 51 are from abroad. 64 from other states. The disease was confirmed in 22 health workers.

District wise number of positive cases;

Thiruvananthapuram – 266

Malappuram – 261

Ernakulam – 121

Alappuzha – 118

Kozhikode – 93

Palakkad? – 81

Kottayam – 76

Kasaragod – 68

Idukki – 42

Kannur – 31

Pathanamthitta – 19

Thrissur – 19

Wayanad – 12

Kollam – 5