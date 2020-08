Heartbroken news from congress party is coming out. Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.

Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!!

— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020