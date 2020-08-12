Mumbai’s slum pockets records zero covid-19 cases!!!

Mumbra, one of the most dense slum pockets in suburban Thane district, did not noted a new single case on friday.The coronavirus case tally for the area has intensively reduced below 15 since July 15 and has been in single digit for the past week. Efforts taken by the general practitioners, Thane civic body officials, local politicians, police and volunteers is appreciable.

Mumbra, reported its first case on April 4. It was a big challenge to enforce social distancing in the area, as it has small houses, narrow lanes and large slum pockets. Over the next two days, more cases were detected.Till August 7, Mumbra, with a population of about 8 lakh saw 1,250 cases, with 78 deaths. Currently, there are 124 active cases in the area.The authorities quickly sealed 89 buildings in the area.People were provided with food at home and that helped contain the spread.

Jitendra Awhad, MLA from the area stated that, “As Mumbra is a densely populated locality, as soon as the first cases were detected, we coordinated with general practitioners officials, volunteers and police in the area to reach out to the people and segregate the suspected and positive patients.

They organized an awareness among the people about Covid that helped in reducing their fear. We set an emphasis on testing and tracing contact history, which worked very well.The area was divided into three zones and 180 teachers were assigned to check fever and oxygen level of residents. With the help of general practitioners, 10 fever clinics were opened up to identify Covid cases.”

Due to the space limitations in the area, segregating Covid patients was a big challenge. A 200-bed Covid-care centre was set up in Mumbra for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.The doctors here also counselled the patients to reduce fear about the disease. “We are happy to achieve zero patient status in Mumbra”,stated Dr shah,coordinator at the centre.