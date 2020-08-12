‘Setback to Pakistan’: Saudi Arabia says ‘no loan, no oil’ for Pakistan

Pakistan has faced a big setback as the Saudi Arabia made it clear that they prefer the friendship with India. Giving a big blow to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has made it clear that there will be ‘no oil and no loan. for Pakistan.And with this the decade-long friendship between the two countries has finally ended.

The Saudi Arabia reportedly took this decision after the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had given a warning to Saudi Arabia-led Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for not taking a stance against India over the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan was also made to pay back USD 1 billion to Saudi Arabia, which was part of a $6.2 billion package announced by Saudi Arabia in November 2018, which included a total of $3 billion in loans and an oil credit facility amounting to $3.2 billion. The deals were then signed when Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman made a visit to Pakistan in February last year.