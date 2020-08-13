11 members of a Hindu refugee family killed; Shocking news coming out!!!

A woman who was a nurse, probably gave sedatives and then injected insecticide into 10 members of her family taking her own life, said a senior police official on Monday as a probe continued into the death of 11 people in Jodhpur district’s Lodata town on Sunday.

In accordance to the report, the family had migrated to India from Pakistan and only one member of the family now remains.

Police started an investigation into the incident while traces of insecticide were found at the scene. A police official, Rahul Barhat, told the media that forensic experts had been called in to assist with the probe.

A preliminary police investigation indicated that the incident may have arisen from a family dispute, the report said.Locals had alerted officials after finding the bodies, the report said, adding that the deceased were from the Bheel community and had come to India some eight years ago.

According to police, the family had rented a piece of land and used to cultivate it to earn a living. It added that 37-year-old Kewal Ram was the only surviving member of the family and was being questioned by the police.The deceased included his parents, brother, three sisters, daughter and two sons, and 75-year-old Budha Ram, the head of the family.

According to preliminary reports, Kewal Ram survived because he was sleeping at a distance from the family’s home.