Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Saudi Arabia health ministry on Thursday announced 1,482 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 3,124 recoveries.Thirty-four deaths because of the infection were also reported.

This takes the total reported cases in the country to 294,519, and recoveries to 260,393. The death tally has now climbed to 3,303.Of the 30,823 active cases in the country, 1,805 are critical, the ministry added.