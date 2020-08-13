Coronavirus : International Labour Organisation survey reveals shocking information

International Labour Organisation has called on the world governments to re-integrate into the labour market those who have lost their jobs or who have experienced a reduction in working hours.The ILO has asked governments to ensure youth access to unemployment insurance benefits, and measures to boost their mental health.

The survey by the labour organisation has found half of the globe’s young people are possibly subject to anxiety or depression, nearly two-fifth are uncertain about their future career prospects. The survey conducted in 112 countries including India generated 12,000 responses. It said women were at a greater risk than men of having their mental health deteriorate.

Since the outset of the pandemic, more than 70% of youth who study or combine study with work have been adversely affected by the closing of schools, universities and training centres, according to the ILO report — Youth and Covid-19: impacts on jobs, education, rights and mental well-being.

It said 65% of young people reported having learned less since the beginning of the pandemic because of the transition from classroom to online and distance learning during the lockdown. Despite their efforts to continue studying and training, half of them believed their studies would be delayed and 9% thought that they might fail.

The situation has been even worse for youth living in lower-income countries, who have less access to the internet, a lack of equipment and sometimes a lack of space at home.

‘The pandemic is inflicting multiple shocks on young people. It is not only destroying their jobs and employment prospects, but also disrupting their education and training and having a serious impact on their mental well-being,’ said Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General.

This highlights large ‘digital divides’ between regions; while 65% of youth in high-income countries were taught classes via video-lectures only 18% in low-income countries were able to keep studying online.

