Travelling to UAE??? Check out the new travel rules before you book the tickets!!!

The ticket bookings for flights from Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to 18 destinations in India from August 16 to 31 has opened. Among the 18 destinations are Dubai to Mumbai, Delhi to Dubai, Sharjah to Mangalore, Lucknow to Dubai, Kozhikode to Dubai, Chennai to Dubai, Dubai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi to Gaya, among others Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor said that Indian nationals carrying any type of valid UAE visa can now travel to the country.

Flight operations between India and UAE had been shut for about five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.As per the details available on IndiGo’s website for passengers travelling to and from Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports.

UAE nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020.

Dubai For passengers from India to Dubai

UAE nationals, residents and others holding any type of visa or seeking visa on arrival are allowed to travel.

UAE residents are to required upload their data- ID number, passport, and nationality – on the https://uaeentry.ica.gov.ae link to verify the authenticity of their travel documents.

Passengers must carry a negative PCR certificate in printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a Certified designated laboratory which is issued no more than 96 hours before departure

Children under 12 years are exempted from pre-COVID test

All passengers must undergo a PCR test upon arrival into Dubai as well

Transit/transfer beyond UAE will not be permitted

All passengers must fill up two forms:

Self-health declaration to be filled and submitted to IndiGo during check-in

Quarantine undertaking form to be filled and submitted to authorities upon arrival into Dubai

All passengers must download the COVID-19 Dubai Smart app and generate a QR code on their device before entering Dubai.



Sharjah

For passengers from Sharjah to India

Stranded Indian nationals

All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports.

UAE nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020

For passengers from India to Sharjah

UAE nationals, residents and others holding any type of visa are allowed to travel

UAE residents are to required upload their data- ID number, passport, and nationality – on the https://uaeentry.ica.gov.ae link to verify the authenticity of their travel documents

Visa on arrival is not available and passengers seeking the same are not allowed to travel

Passengers must carry a negative PCR certificate in printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a Certified designated laboratory which is issued no more than 96 hours before departure

Children under 12 years are exempted from pre-Covid test.

All passengers must undergo a PCR test upon arrival into Sharjah as well

Transit/transfer beyond UAE will not be permitted

All passengers must undergo 14-day home quarantine if the stay is in Sharjah.

If proceeding to Dubai upon landing into Sharjah, then quarantine rules of Dubai will be applicable

All passengers must fill up the quarantine undertaking form and submit to authorities upon arrival into Sharjah

All passengers must download and register on the ALHOSN App

Abu Dhabi

For passengers from Abu Dhabi to India

Stranded Indian nationals

All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports.

UAE nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020

For passengers from India to Abu Dhabi

UAE nationals and residents are allowed to travel to AUH

UAE residents are to required upload their data- ID number, passport, and nationality – on the https://uaeentry.ica.gov.ae link to verify the authenticity of their travel documents

All passengers must carry a negative PCR certificate in printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a Certified designated laboratory which is issued no more than 96 hours before departure.

Children under 12 years are exempted from pre-Covid test

Residents must undergo a PCR test upon arrival into Abu Dhabi as well

Transit/transfer beyond UAE will not be permitted

All passengers must agree to undergo 14-day home quarantine

All passengers must fill a health declaration form and submit it at the Immigration counter on arrival

All passengers must download and register on the ALHOSN App