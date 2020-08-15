Alert Expats: Air India Express makes important announcement

Air India express, the subsidiary of national air carrier Air India has made an important announcement. As per the new announcement, Dubai residency visa holders returning to UAE from India must have a return permit from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

However, residents returning to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are permitted entry without approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). The resident permit holders returning to the UAE must upload their data on uaeentry.ica.gov.ae.

The clarification seeks to clear any confusion that travellers may have following earlier tweets by the airline.On Friday, Air India Express issued a tweet saying that as per the UAE authorities, residence visa holders returning to the UAE are now permitted entry without approval from ICA or GDRFA. As it turns out, this applies only to those returning to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.We understand the changes may have created confusion and inconvenience for many,” it had said in the tweet, adding, “We will keep you updated.”