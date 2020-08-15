Covid-19 Updates: 65,000 new coronavirus cases reported in India

.The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 65,002 new coronavirus cases and 996 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total infection tally in India has surged to 2,526,192. In this 6,68,220 are active cases. The total recoveries stood at 18,08,936. The death toll has reached at 49,036. In the last 24 hours 8,48,728 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. Till now 2.76 tests were carried out in India.