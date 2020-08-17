Covid-19 Updates: 405 new cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 405 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours along with 322 recoveries. Of the new cases, 160 were among expatriate workers, 241 were contacts of active cases, and 4 were travel related.

