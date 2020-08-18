Actress Kangana Ranaut requests Indian govt to take back Padma Shri award from Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut remains in the headlines every time due to her statements. She is engaged in arguing for nepotism these days. In this sequence, he has once again targeted Karan Johar. Recently, he has shared a tweet on his tweeter. By sharing this tweet, she has described Karan as a conspirator, antinational. Along with this, he has also demanded that, ‘Government of India should take back his Padma Shri Award.’ Actually, Kangana has once again held Karan responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and said that he has ruined Sushant’s career.

You can see Kangana in her tweet has written – “I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. ”You can see Kangana also retweeted a tweet by Soumya Depta. In the tweet of Soumya Depta it is written – ‘Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan Gunjan was the course-mate of Saxena at Udhampur Air Force Base’.