Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 365 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 115 recoveries.Two deaths were also reported.

More than six million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

Meanwhile, a remote emergency control center using CCTV cameras has been rolled out in Abu Dhabi to monitor businesses and shoppers violating Covid-19 guidelines, including failure to maintain social distancing. The Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi has announced that the Smart Emergency and Control Room has been launched for remote inspection and monitoring of economic establishments in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center in order to ensure that all stores and shoppers in different markets within the capital are implementing and following all Covid-19 rules and regulations issued by ADDED for conducting business.