Coronavirus : Police station sealed after 10 police officers test positive for COVID19

Udhamsinghnagar- Ten policemen including two SSPs of Rudrapur have been infected with the epidemic corona. The test report of both the policemen came positive late last night, after which the rapid testing of policemen including two SSPs posted was done. After this testing, 10 policemen were found corona infected. Rudrapur Kotwali has been sealed after the report surfaced.

Corona test report of 10 policemen came positive after which the Health Department has admitted them to COVID-19 Care Center. The police station has been sealed as a precaution, for the next 3 days, it will be sanitized. Corona in Udham Singh Nagar district continues to wreak havoc. After corona infected found in the police station at the first station transit camp, now COVID-19 positives are found in Rudrapur police station which has caused a stir in the police station.

They have been admitted to the Corona Care Center by the Health Department. The police station has been completely sealed. For a few days, work related to the police station will be conducted from the Market Post and Adarsh Colony Outpost. With this, for the next three days, the police station is being sanitized and sampling of the police personnel who came in close contact with those policemen will be done.