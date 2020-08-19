Another “Money haul” hits kerala ; around 1 crore worth unaccounted money seized!!!

Another Huge money hunt in Wayanad; Police seized RS 92,50,000 from two persons carrying Rs 1 crore, from Karnataka to Theni, without adequate documents and arrested them in Bathery.

The anti-narcotics squad and Sultan Bathery police, which were operating under the district police chief, seized the money during a joint vehicle search with the help of a dog squad. The money was seized from the Kuttyaadi-Palakandi house, Nawaz (54) and Kuttyaadi Nadukandi house, N K Haroon (47). They were taken to custody.