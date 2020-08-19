Delhi Metro: Automatic recharge with new smart card !!!!

Delhi Metro commuters, they will soon get an opportunity to use a new type of Smart Card which comes with an Auto Top Up feature, which will allow the commuters to recharge it automatically at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of the Metro stations. An app named ‘Autope’ has been specially developed for this purpose.

The Smart Cards issued by the ‘Autope’ will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of Smart Card goes below Rs. 100 and will automatically recharge the card with Rs. 200 at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Entry Gate itself. ‘Autope’ will auto-debit the topped-up value from customer’s linked card/bank account the next working day.



Those commuters who already have existing Delhi Metro Smart Cards can also get the Auto Top Up feature enabled in their cards by registering through this Autope. This feature is going to prove highly beneficial for commuters when they will have to follow a new travel protocol after the resumption of metro services in Delhi.

