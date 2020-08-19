J&K : Two LeT terrorists killed during encounter with security forces

J&K : At least two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed late on Wednesday evening during an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police identified one of the killed terrorists as LeT Commander Naseer-u-din Lone. As per police records he was involved in the killing of six soldiers of the CRPF and three CRPF jawans at Sopore on April 18 and three CRPF jawans at Handwara on May 4.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted, “02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Encounter has started at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”