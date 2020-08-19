Minor girl allegedly raped by 5 persons ; One arrested

Agartala : A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Tripura’;s Sepahijala district, police said on Wednesday.The five persons forcibly took the girl to a jungle near Dewan Bazar area and raped her while she was returning from her elder sister”s house on Sunday night, the police said.

The girl informed her parents about her ordeal on Monday and they lodged a complaint at Bishrampur police station on the same day.

Police has arrested one person on the basis of the complaint while the rest four are absconding, an officer said.

The girl is admitted at Bishramganj hospital.The arrested person was produced before a local court which remanded him to five-days judicial custody.