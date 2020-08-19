“Non-Gandhi should lead the Congress party”,says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said she fully agrees with brother Rahul Gandhi when he says a non-Gandhi should be appointed the Congress president.

“Perhaps not in the (resignation) letter but elsewhere, he has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I am in full agreement with him,” Priyanka has said. “I think that the party should find its own path also.”

Priyanka’s tell-all interview features in the book India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders, authored by Pradeep Chibber and Harsh Shah, and published on 13 August.

She has also insisted that a party president, even if not from the Gandhi family, would be her ‘boss’. “If he (party president) tells me tomorrow that he doesn’t want me in Uttar Pradesh but wants me to be in Andaman and Nicobar, then I would jolly well go to Andaman and Nicobar,” Vadra has been quoted as saying.

Rahul Gandhi, after resigning from the post of Congress president following the party’s electoral drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had reportedly asserted in internal party meetings that a non-Gandhi be made the next president.

Sonia Gandhi, however, was soon made the interim party president in August last year. In the last few months, there has been an increasing demand within the Congress to hold elections for the post of party president.