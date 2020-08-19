Shocking ; Man beaten to death by landlord for not “paying monthly rent”!!!

In a horrifying incident, a 30-year-old man was beaten to death by his landlord in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh for not paying the rent. The victim identified as Budhpal used to work as a daily-wage labourer and could not pay rent for four months due to the lockdown. The victim lived with his wife and two children.

According to the reports, the man was jobless for months but he managed to pay his rent till the month of April using his savings. However, after April, Budhpal couldn’t pay his rent of Rs 2,000 per month. By the end of July, the victim owed Rs 8,000 as rent to his landlord.

“Budhpal had used all his savings after the first week of April. With no job in hand, he was dependent on people who distributed food to the needy. There were days when the victim and his wife ate just once a day so that their children had enough food,” the report quoted Budhpal’s brother-in-law Sushil as saying.

As the lockdown lifted, Budhpal again found work. He paid Rs 3,500 to his landlord Ishwar Singh in July. The victim asked Singh for more time to pay the full rent but he didn’t agree.