Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

ABU DHABI: Health authorities in the UAE announced 461 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has conducted 72,283 new tests as part of its plans to expand the range of examinations. It has also recorded 131 recoveries and two deaths during the past 24 hours.

With this, the total number of deaths due to covid-19 in the country has reached 369. Total number of infections reported in the UAE is 65,802, out of which 58,153 have recovered, health ministry reported.