Indian Origin Kamala Harris formally accepts US vice presidential nomination as Obama lashes Donald Trump !!!!

California’s junior senator — the daughter of a mother from India and father from Jamaica — became the first woman of color to run on a major party ticket. Stepping into history as the Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris offered her life story Wednesday night as a model of what America can achieve when it chooses diversity over division and unshackles itself from prejudice and pessimism.She is the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman ever nominated and the first politician from west of the Rockies chosen by Democrats.

Her nomination is an emotional milestone for many Democrats, including those who see this choice as finally acknowledging the contributions Black women have made to the party. Ms Harris spoke after former President Barack Obama, who launched one of his most pointed attacks on Mr Trump’s presidency, accusing him of having “no interest in putting in the work” required by a president and treating the White House like a “reality show that he can use to get attention”.

The former president, who has become more explicit in his criticism of Mr Trump in recent weeks, delivered his speech from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, a venue chosen to underscore the gravity of the choice facing voters.

Political pundits had wondered whether the party would be able to pull off a largely virtual convention in the middle of a pandemic, but so far the transition has gone relatively well. The first two nights contained no big technical glitches, with some speeches pre-recorded and others carried live.