Indian Premier League reveals its new logo for its 2020 season ; Watch Here

Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday revealed its new logo for its 2020 season. IPL took to Instagram to share a story with a picture of the new logo, with the hashtag “#Dream11IPL”, and asked fans how they liked it. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who will be playing the first match of the upcoming season on September 19 in the UAE, also shared the logo on their Instagram, and wrote: “Now taking guard, #Dream11IPL”.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 as the title sponsor for the 2020 season of the IPL.