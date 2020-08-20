Israel signs ‘Bundelkhand water project’ with Uttar Pradesh

Israel and Uttar Pradesh government have signed an agreement to establish Bundelkhand Water Project.

The project aims to demonstrate and implement the Israeli model for water management to find solution to water problems of Bundelkhand region in the state. The project comprises three key components of the value chain: Water conservation, water efficient transportation, and advanced water practices for agriculture, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Israel in India, Ron Malka, and Alok Sinha, agriculture production commissioner, Uttar Pradesh.

Malka said, “This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India. Israel is keen to share its most advanced, innovative, and cutting-edge water technologies with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Water security is the top priority in our strategic water partnership with India.”

In recent decades, cutting-edge in?ovation developed in Israel to tackle the water shortage have helped position Israel as a world leader in all aspects of water management.

“Israel is proud to share its expertise in water to promote water and food security around the world and especially with its precious friend India,” the statement said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017, Israel and India signed two water agreements to increase cooperation in water conservation and state water utility reform in India.

In 2019 the Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid a visit to Israel in the framework to advance cooperation in the field of water between the two countries.

This agreement is a flagship project in the ongoing cooperation between the two countries and opens a new chapter allowing the countries to leverage our strategic cooperation in the field of water, it said.