“World cricket will miss those helicopter shots”: Dhoni receives letter from PM Modi!!!

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a letter sent to him by the India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him on his achievements following his retirement from the international arena.

The name Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his cricketing statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you as just a sports person would be injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon. Modi wrote in a two-page letter.



Dhoni had on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket through a video on Instagram. Dhoni is also an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian territorial army. Home Minister Amit Shah had lauded Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from Dhoni’s home state, said the entire country and the world is happy and proud of Dhoni’s achievements. He had also called for a farewell match for Dhoni in state capital Ranchi.