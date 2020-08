The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus institution in the country on Friday. 391 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 143 recoveries.

Thus the total cases in UAE has rised to 65,802. The overall recoveries rised to 58,153. The death toll has climbed to 369.

The UAE reported 210 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, followed by 229 (Monday), 365 (Tuesday), 435 (Wednesday), and 461 cases on Thursday.