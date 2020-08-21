Covid-19 Updates: Death toll crosses 250,000 in Latin America

The death toll has crossed 250,000 in Latin America due to the coronavirus. Latin America continues to be the worst hit area by the Covid-19 pandemic in the world.

Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hour. Over 3000 deaths per day was reported from the region. Mexico, which has the third highest death toll in the world, on Thursday reported 6,775 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 625 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 543,806 cases and 59,106 deaths.