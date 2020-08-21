Georgia teacher’s ‘ back to school’ rap goes viral!!! See video here…..

Teachers at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Dougherty County in Albany, Callie Evans and Audri Williams, sang raps to motivate their students who joined back school via virtual classes. As classes go digital in order to adapt to the ‘new normal’ in a post-COVID-19 world, two teachers in Georgia have come up with an innovative rap to make online learning fun.
Schools in Dougherty County have been shut since March due to the pandemic. “We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Evans told . “They were used to being in class. So, we just wanted to kind of motivate them and engage them and make sure they were excited for what was to come even though it was unknown,” Evans said.
The rap by the teachers was a remake of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin,” which gained a lot of traction on social media. “We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts and fears of the school year than to dance & turn up, What’s poppin’?! 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!” read Williams’ Instagram post. Here, take a look at her rap:
Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !! Go check out my sister @audriwill_ video ! It’s DOPE ! Thank you to the @monroecheerleaders for dancing ! Love y’all !! ? ?: @overstreetmediaservices #ThirdYearTeacher #WhatsPoppin #iTeach #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers Lyrics: What’s poppin’ Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’ Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’ Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing We at the top, all truth no daring CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum On the South, we do more than rap Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging Our students going straight to the top, no cap
Since being shared online, the videos shared by the teachers have gone viral on several social media platforms and promoted positive reactions among people with many praising them for the initiative.
