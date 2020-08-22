Covid-19 Updates: 358 coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 353 new cases of coronavirus, along with 538 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 123 were among expatriate workers, 230 were contacts of active cases, and 5 were travel related.

The total recoveries stand at 45,166. The death toll rose to 181. 8,998 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 21.

There are currently 36 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 75 cases receiving treatment. 3278 cases are stable out of a total of 3,314 active cases.