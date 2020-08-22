J&K : Islamic State terror module busted in Bandipora, five arrested

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (August 22, 2020) busted a terror module linked to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and arrested five of its operatives from the Bandipora district.

According to reports, the five arrested terror associates of ISJK are from different places in Bandipora and one of them is from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Incriminating material and a large cache of ammunition has been recovered from their possession.

Matrix sheets, ISJK flags, war-like stores and ammunition has been recovered from their possession.

“On preliminary inquiry, it was found that these terror associates are affiliated to terror outfit ISJK. They have carried out a recee of the Indian Army camp to attack it in future,” the Bandipora Police said.

“Besides they were providing support and motivating/radicalizing the youths to join the terror outfit, furthermore they were making flags of ISJK in Chittibandy, Aragam and further supplying it to their associates in Srinagar,’’ it said.

The J&K Police has also registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation into the matter.

The case FIR No.30/2020 under UAPA Act has been registered at the Aragam police Station and further investigation is on, the police said.